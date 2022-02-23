Man arrested after allegedly threatening mother, child with nightstick at subway station

NEW YORK -- There was yet another act of violence on the subway Tuesday in Manhattan, this time involving a child.

Kayla McCutchen says her 6-year-old son accidentally kicked a man on a southbound 4 train, then the man took out a nightstick and threatened them.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the 86th Street station on the Upper East Side.

The mother says other New Yorkers jumped in before anyone got hurt.

"Once the guy pulled out the weapon, everybody pretty much jumped on him and tried to wrestle the weapon out of his hand," McCutchen said. "They kept hold of him until the cops came."

Police say the suspect was arrested.

