Man arrested for allegedly threatening to 'shoot up' Honolulu nightclub
Feb. 27—Honolulu police arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly threatened to "shoot up" a nightclub near Ala Moana Center early Sunday.
The threat occurred at The District Nightclub at 1349 Kapiolani Boulevard just before 2:10 a.m.
Police said the man threatened to shoot up the establishment after being kicked out for sexually harassing a waitress.
No injuries were reported.
Officers responded and located the man shortly afterward.
Police recovered a loaded firearm in his possession and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree sex assault, place to keep a pistol or a firearm and possession of prohibited weapons.