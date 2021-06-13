Man arrested after allegedly threatening supervisor

Jun. 13—WINDOM — A local man is in police custody following a report that he brought a knife to his work and threatened his supervisor.

Windom police arrived at HyLife Foods on Friday, June 4 for a call about a medical incident. A man identified as David Tio, 41, of Worthington, was located in the locker room, with a knife sticking in the wood of the bench near him.

Tio told police that all he had wanted to do was speak with his supervisors, as he believed they were mistreating him.

A supervisor — the alleged victim — told officers that Tio had arrived at HyLife with the knife and refused to put a blade protector on it when asked. The supervisor had followed Tio around the floor out of concern that the knife presented a safety hazard. Tio became agitated that he was being followed and turned around to confront the supervisor, coming toward them with the knife held in a position as if to slice.

The supervisor was able to get away, but Tio reportedly continued to follow. Multiple witnesses spoke to police about what they observed.

Tio was arrested and charged with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The charge carries a maximum possible sentence of seven years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine, but if convicted, Tio will be sentenced based on criminal history.

Tio is being held in Cottonwood County Jail on bail set at $10,000 with conditions or $30,000 without. His initial court appearance is set for Tuesday morning.