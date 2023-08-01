Man arrested after allegedly throwing brick into windshield of Seattle Fire ambulance

A man allegedly threw a brick at a Seattle Fire Department truck, nearly shattering the windshield, Tuesday afternoon in Wallingford.

The Seattle Police Department said the man allegedly threw the brick at SFD Medic 18 truck while paramedics were on their way to a medical call near the intersection of North 45th Street and Bagley Avenue North.

Officers learned that the truck had its lights and sirens flashing when the man threw the brick. Fortunately, none of the paramedics were injured.

Officers found the 60-year-old man nearby and arrested him for felony assault and malicious mischief. He was booked into the King County Jail.

This comes just days after another I-90 rock thrower significantly damaged cars.