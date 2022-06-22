Man arrested for allegedly touching 8-year-old Santa Rosa County girl

Santa Rosa Sheriff's deputies arrested a 35-year-old man Tuesday afternoon for allegedly touching an 8-year-old girl inappropriately in her yard.

Bernardino "Junior" Bello was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation for touching a child under 12 years old between Oct. 3, 2020, and Nov. 12, 2020, according to his arrest report.

On Feb. 21, 2022, SRSO interviewed a person whose name is redacted from the report to discuss the details of the alleged crime.

The person told SRSO that the child came home from school and said she told a counselor that Bello touched her inappropriately.

According to the report, both incidents of Bello allegedly touching the child were either in the front or backyard of the child's home while they were talking about school.

"The first incident involved (Bello) touching her chest, in which she pulled away and tried to stand up," the report details. "(She) then told (redacted) that he pulled her back down to the ground and told her 'don't tell anyone or I'm gonna do bad things to you.'"

He allegedly touched her again while outside discussing school, the report notes. The child told the redacted person that she pushed his hand away; then Bello told her that he would hurt her if she told anyone.

As of Wednesday afternoon Bello is in the Santa Rosa County Jail on $50,000 bond.

