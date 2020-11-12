Man arrested after "erratic behavior" on American Airlines flight to Philadelphia

A male passenger was arrested on Thursday morning after telling a flight attendant he wanted to speak with the pilot while approaching the cockpit on an American Airlines flight, police officials said.

Police in Philadelphia told NBC news in a statement that the man, whom police have not identified, told a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight from Orlando to Philadelphia that he wanted to speak to the pilot while approaching the cockpit area of the plane.

After speaking with the attendant, the man quickly ran back to his seat, where another passenger and flight attendant sat and monitored the man until landing, police said.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said that he exhibited "erratic behavior," but did not "actively attempt" to break into the the cock pit area at any point.

Police said no one was injured, and that the male was taken into custody after the plane landed safely in Philadelphia. The man did not carry any weapons, police said.

No charges were filed against the man, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.