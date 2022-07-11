Man arrested for allegedly trying to break into 2 properties, being high in Westmoreland County

An out-of-state truck driver was arrested over the weekend in Westmoreland County for allegedly trying to break into two local properties and for being high on drugs.

”I noticed at the house the garage door was half up and noticed a gentleman trying to get in,” William Flower said.

That is how William Flower first encountered Simran Virk Saturday, not far from his property and family business, Flower’s Auto Wreckers in Smithton.

”I went over to him and asked him what he was doing and he couldn’t give me a reason; and said what are you doing here? And he couldn’t give me a reason,” Flower said.

Flower said Virk seemed confused and disoriented.

He told him he had to leave.

After about six or seven minutes, he said Virk walked down the driveway and across the road to the neighbor’s property.

Flower said what he saw him do next was even more bizarre.

”Just looking up at the sky swatting as if you had bugs around you, just looking straight up in the air; that lasted for maybe 10 minutes and then he meandered off,” Flower explained.

Flower decided to call state troopers.

They found Virk in the neighbor’s horse barn.

They described him as erratic and combative when they tried to search him.

Troopers shocked him with a stun gun, but he didn’t budge.

They said he was manic, sweating and foaming at the mouth.

They shocked him again with the stun gun, but Virk kept fighting.

Troopers got entangled in the wires and were shocked as they tried to get Virk under control.

Police said Virk is a truck driver from San Antonio, and left his truck running at the Flying J about a quarter of a mile away.

Virk could not tell them what he was hauling or where he was coming from.

Troopers said he was under the influence of K2 and PCP.

”And, to think that he’s driving that’s insane because he could really do some damage with a truck like that,” Flower said.

Neither of the troopers were hurt.

Police said Virk continued to fight them at Mon Valley Hospital and it took them another 45 minutes to get him under control.

Virk is in jail without bail.

