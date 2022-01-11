Man arrested after allegedly violating protection order

Jan. 11—A Richmond man is charged with violating a protective order and terroristic threatening after an incident earlier in the month.

Dwayne A. Fritts, Richmond, was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with violating a Kentucky EPO/DVO and third-degree terroristic threatening.

On Jan. 2, a Kentucky State trooper was dispatched to a residence by a woman claiming Fritts had come to the residence intoxicated. An arrest citation states the victim said Fritts was making threats and being aggressive towards her. The victim said she owned the residence.

According to the citation, Fritts threw a television remote at the wall, which caused damage to the drywall. The Kentucky EPO/DVO states no violent contact or property damage is allowed. While troopers were interviewing the victim, Fritts allegedly called and said "... send cops I need some target practice, and there will be a war with blood shed."

Photos were taken, and Fritts allegedly admitted to sending the messages and apologized.

Other arrests include;

—Jordan L. Glancy, East Bernstadt, was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with first-degree assault, theft by deception and cold checks, and failure to appear in court.

—Caitlin Branson, Berea, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2021 and charged with first-degree bail jumping and failing to appear in court.

—Amanda Felts, London, was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with theft by unlawful taking, giving an officer false identifying information, and failure to appear in court.

—Kaye Bullen, Lexington, was arrested and charged on Jan. 2 and charged with second-degree robbery, trafficking in controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Jeremy S. Lewis, Berea, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2021 and charged with first degree possession of forged instrument, receiving stolen property, and attempted theft by deception including cold checks.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.