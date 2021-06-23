Man arrested for allegedly waving gun in gas station parking lot

Jun. 23—MORGANTOWN — Police arrested a man who allegedly waved a gun around at a gas station and told officers he went to a there to buy crack cocaine.

Corey R. Marable, 43, of Westover, is charged with wanton endangerment and person prohibited from possessing a firearm by the Morgantown Police Department.

Officer D.J. Moore was sent to the Little General at the intersection of Van Voorhis Road and Chestnut Ridge Road at about 12:32 p.m. Saturday for a brandishing call, according to a criminal complaint. 911 said there was a Black man waving a black firearm near the gas pumps.

When Moore arrived, two women yelled and told him the suspect left in an SUV heading north on Van Voorhis Road or Burroughs Street. One of the women showed Moore a photo of the suspect, a Black man wearing a neon yellow shirt driving a dark green GMC Envoy, the complaint states.

Marable's girlfriend was at the Little General and told officers he had thrown the firearm in the parking lot, according to the complaint. It was recovered inside of a black bag.

The pistol was a Glock 20 in 10mm, according to Morgantown Communications Director Andrew Stacy.

Marable came back to the scene, "speeding into the parking lot in the green Envoy, " exiting the vehicle and yelling, according to the complaint. Moore told him to turn around and cuffed him.

Marable was "highly agitated " and said he had come to the gas station to buy crack cocaine and was "ripped off, " the complaint states.

Written statements from witnesses said Marable allegedly "hit another vehicle behind him which is my family member and instantly pulled out a firearm and started waving a gun at me, my 2 children, my sister and my family, " the complaint said.

Stacy clarified Marable hit the other vehicle with his.

Marable has previous convictions for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, delivery of controlled substance within 1, 000 feet of a school, distribution of a controlled substance, uttering, and grand larceny, according to the complaint.

Marable was arraigned by Magistrate Jim Nabors and is being held in North Central Regional Jail in lieu of $20, 000 bond.

