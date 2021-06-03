Man arrested after altercation turns violent in South Windsor

Jun. 3—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police arrested a California man Wednesday after a verbal altercation with an employee at Mobis Parts America on Sullivan Avenue after the truck driver punched another man in the face and attacked him with wooden nunchakus, striking him in the head several times, Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said.

The man, Maximum Elbey, was restrained by other employees before police arrived. The male employee with whom Elbey was in an altercation was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Elbey, 34, was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, second-degree breach of the peace, carrying a dangerous weapon, and illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle.

Located in the passenger compartment of Elbey's tractor-trailer police found two 13-inch long swords and several other martial arts-style weapons, police said.

Elbey was held in lieu of a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court today.

