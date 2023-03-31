Man arrested in Altoona in connection to February fatal shooting on North Side

A man was arrested Wednesday in Central Pennsylvania in connection to a fatal shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side in February.

According to Pittsburgh police, Aaron Smith, 29, is charged in connection with a shooting in the 600 block of Chautauqua Street that left a man dead on Feb. 5.

Wednesday, police took Smith into custody without incident in Altoona.

Smith is charged with criminal homicide, persons not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and criminal conspiracy to commit homicide.

He will be transported to Allegheny County Jail.

