Man arrested by Amarillo SWAT officers after reported domestic assault

A man was taken into custody by SWAT officers after a reported assault at a residence overnight in Amarillo.

At about 10:41 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Amarillo Police Department were called to a residence in the 1100 block of South Western Street on a reported incident of domestic violence. The caller, a 43-year-old woman, told officers that the suspect, 36-year-old Trey Allen Widner, had assaulted her.

The woman told officers that two children were still in the residence at the time, and that Widner had access to firearms and had threatened to have a shootout with police officers. According to APD, officers spoke to Widner, who refused to exit the residence or let the children leave.

Due to the possible danger to the children, the Amarillo Critical Incident Response Team was called to assist, APD said.

At 3:13 a.m. Wednesday, Amarilllo SWAT officers took Widner into custody. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on charges of assault of a family member with a previous conviction and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

