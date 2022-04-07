Man arrested by Anderson County Sheriff's Office in shooting death of Honea Path woman

At around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening the Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Meaders Lane where a woman was found shot to death in a vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Mary-Jo McIntyre, 24, was shot in the head and died at the scene, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.

On Wednesday officials arrested and charged Christopher Shaquor Smith with murder, according to arrest warrants.

Smith was identified because of video surveillance of the scene and is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center while waiting for a bond hearing, according to the statement and arrest warrants.

The initial 911 call was about a cardiac arrest, the incident report says. Deputies separated people on scene who told them McIntyre was in a car with injuries, the report says.

Detectives and Forensic Personnel responded to the scene and their investigation is ongoing at this time, the sheriff's office said.

