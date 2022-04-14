Man arrested for animal cruelty after allegedly shooting, killing dog at Merced apartments

A suspect was arrested Tuesday, after allegedly shooting and killing a dog at a Merced apartment complex.

At 4:57 p.m. an officer responded to the 900 block of D Street for reports of shots fired within an apartment complex, according to Lt. Emily Foster. When the officer arrived on scene, he located several witnesses as well as a deceased dog police described as a Husky.

During an investigation, the officer determined that the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Marland Steeples, was the person who shot the dog. Police said Steeples admitted to shooting the dog and was cooperative with officers.

Foster said it appears the dog, who did not belong to Steeples, was walking around the apartment complex and was not aggressive toward anyone prior to the shooting. Officers confiscated a firearm which was described as a high-powered BB gun.

According to police, Steeples expressed he didn’t want the dog in the complex but a motive for the killing remains unclear. He was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty, according to authorities.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this alleged crime to contact Officer Arturo Dehoyos at 209-388-7816 or by email at dehoyosa@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.