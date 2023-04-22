Man arrested on animal cruelty charge involving puppy; 'Raisin' is recovering

A 2-month-old black female mix suffered from injuries apparently related to being thrown over a fence along the Tujunga Wash while she was inside a crate last month. (Los Angeles Police Department)

A 25-year-old Tujunga man is being charged with animal cruelty after detectives linked him to video of a dog being thrown over a fence along the Tujunga Wash, the LAPD said.

On March 27, a tipster alerted police to a video captured by a neighborhood surveillance app that showed a man opening the trunk of a Chevrolet Tahoe, removing a dog crate and tossing it over a fence near Renaissance Drive and Cardamine Court, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Alarmed by the video, a resident searched along the Tujunga Wash and found a puppy, described as a 2-month-old black female mix, suffering from injuries apparently related to being thrown in the crate.

On Tuesday, police arrested Daniel Arias at his Tujunga home, and the district attorney’s office has charged him with one count of felony animal cruelty, the LAPD said.

Police said the puppy, which has been named “Raisin,” is recovering and will be put up for adoption.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.