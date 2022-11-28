Man arrested for animal cruelty in connection to missing, dead cats in Springfield

A man was arrested Sunday in connection with missing and dead cats in Springfield, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Blake William Miles, 35, is now facing one count of animal cruelty and one count of petit theft, JSO said.

JSO said it began getting calls about the missing and dead cats in the area in mid-November. People also called JSO with information on the potential suspect, and officers also gathered information through social media posts.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan spoke with neighbors on Nov. 18 about the cats, and they told him there were more than 20 either missing or dead in the past 6 weeks.

JSO said Zone 1 officers started canvassing the area after noticing a pattern in the incidents. They were able to put a name and a face to the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for Miles.

Officers are following up on similar cases in the area and are working to find out if they are connected to Miles, or if there are others involved.

