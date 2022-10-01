Man arrested, another flown to hospital after stabbing in State College, police say

One man was flown to a hospital and another was arrested Friday night after a stabbing in State College, borough police wrote in a statement Saturday.

Marvin T. Williams, 36, was arrested after he stabbed a 39-year-old man multiple times about 11:10 p.m. Friday along the 1200 block of South Atherton Street, police wrote.

The man was flown to UPMC Altoona for treatment. He is in stable condition, police wrote.

Williams was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Friday as he was returning to his State College home, police wrote. A defense lawyer was not listed.

Williams was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

He was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Steven Lachman, who set bail at $50,000. Williams did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s website.