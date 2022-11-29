Man arrested after antisemitic graffiti scrawled on walls, signs and businesses in Brookhaven

Brookhaven police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for two antisemitic graffiti incidents in Brookhaven last month.

Police responded to reports that graffiti had been scrawled on multiple walls in the area of Dresden Drive and Apple Valley Road on Nov. 1.

Officers found the phrase “Jews Kill Blacks” painted on a private townhome, “Jews enslave Black Lives” the sign at University Baptist Church and a Jewish slurs spray-painted on the overpass on Dresden Drive and on a stop sign.

On November 11, police responded to reports of antisemitic graffiti on the windows of two businesses. On both occasions, public works removed the graffiti.

Investigators used CCTV cameras on Dresden Drive to capture the suspect parking his vehicle in the area on Nov. 11. Police were able to track down the owner of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Anthony Freshwater, at his home in Peachtree Corners.

Freshwater was taken into custody and charged with four felony counts of criminal damage to property -- hate crime, felony vandalism at a place of worship and misdemeanor loitering and prowling.