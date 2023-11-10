Man arrested for apartment invasion in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police Detectives have arrested one of two suspects for a violent home invasion robbery that sent a man to the hospital with major injuries, officials announced on Thursday.

On Nov. 2 at around 3 a.m. patrol officers responded to an apartment near Villa and Barstow. Officers found the victim, an adult male, with several injuries including a fractured skull, missing teeth, and various other injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated and eventually released.

Investigators say that two adult males associated with the victim entered his apartment with a handgun and a crowbar or similar weapon. They beat him up, pistol-whipped him, stole personal property, and even kicked his dog during the robbery.

On Nov. 8, Detectives say they arrested the primary suspect, identified as 41-year-old Brian Llanes of Fresno, at a home in Fresno.

According to officers, Llanes has been booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of home invasion, robbery, assault causing great bodily injury, animal cruelty, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives say they are continuing to look for the second suspect and follow up on leads. The victim and his dog are both in recovery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.

