Man arrested in the April shooting death of Atlanta businessman, father

Atlanta police have arrested the man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a local businessman, Desmond Key.

Key was shot and killed outside of the Dagny Apartments in Midtown, police said in April. The man accused of killing him in 19-year-old Keon Hudson.

According to police, Hudson got out of the vehicle, walked up to Key, robbed him and then shot him.

Last week, warrants were issued for Hudson’s arrest for murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

Investigators arrested Hudson in Norcross Wednesday afternoon and transported him to the Fulton County Jail.

Key had just gotten married six months ago, prior to his death in April. He leaves behind a 7-year-old, an 8-year-old and his wife, Felicia.

He was also a businessman who created the clothing line, “Been Broke Before,” which promoted financial literacy.

