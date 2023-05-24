A 29-year-old man arrested last month at the end of a six-hour SWAT standoff in Shallowater was indicted Tuesday on drug and weapons charges.

A Lubbock County grand jury returned indictments against Joshua Nail charging him with counts of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm and possession with intent to distribute 4 to 200 grams of a controlled substance.

Another hours-long Lubbock-area SWAT standoff ends in arrest

Nail's charges stem from a 5 a.m. April 24 shots fired call that sent Lubbock County Sheriff's deputies to a home in the 5400 block of North County Road 1570.

Nail's girlfriend called 911 saying he was indiscriminately shooting an AR-style rifle inside and outside their home.

Nail's girlfriend reportedly told dispatchers that Nail went outside and shot at their home. She said she was in the home's front bedroom and heard bullets hit the wall outside the room. She said she was scared but didn't believe Nail was shooting at her, according to court records.

Responding deputies could hear shots being fired inside the residence, according to a release from the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.

Negotiators attempted to contact Nail to de-escalate the situation, but he allegedly refused to leave the residence, according to the news release.

Court records state when SWAT members arrived, they spoke to Nail who told them to "kick the door and come in and let's have a shootout."

At approximately 11:06 a.m. officials took him into custody without incident on a warrant issued for deadly conduct.

A search of the home yielded an AR-15 style rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .22 caliber Derringer pistol, boxes of ammunition, spent shell casings and 16 grams of a white crystal-like substance, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Man arrested in April standoff in Shallowater indicted