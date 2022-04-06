Man arrested in Archdale, High Point drug bust

Apr. 6—TRIAD — A High Point man with business ties to Archdale has been accused of selling large amounts of narcotics in the area.

Jarvis James Siler, 38, of High Point, was targeted in an investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office into sales of fentanyl, a highly potent narcotic linked to a rise nationwide in overdoses. Deputies stopped a vehicle Siler was driving Friday, and in a search they found fentanyl and MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy or molly, the sheriff's office said. Detectives later executed a search warrant at a business operated by Siler in Archdale and found more fentanyl.

The High Point Police Department executed a search warrant at Siler's residence in High Point and also found fentanyl, the sheriff's office said.

About 1.7 pounds of fentanyl and almost an 1 1/2 ounces of MDMA was seized.

Siler was charged with four counts of felony trafficking in heroin and felony trafficking in MDMA. Bond was set at $180,000 secured, and if he posts bond he will be under electronic house arrest. Siler was in the Randolph County Detention Center in Asheboro as of Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected to be filed, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office's announcement noted that the Winston-Salem Police Department, Kernersville Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office also helped with the investigation.