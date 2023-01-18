Man arrested after after argument at funeral about heaven and hell, Jacksonville police say

On Jan. 7, Keshawn Jonquil Nesmith was arrested after attending his family member’s funeral and then getting into an argument with his cousin about heaven and hell.

Nesmith did not believe in God and his cousin is a pastor who was trying to convince him otherwise, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Police said the argument was inside a home and it started to amplify after Nesmith exited towards the victim.

In the police report, witnesses say the victim was not threatening Nesmith and he did not have any weapons.

Family members held the suspect down until police arrived.

Some details on the arrest report are redacted, but the suspect is charged with attempted murder, using a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

