Man arrested in Arizona nearly 4 months after allegedly killing girlfriend in Hastings hotel room

Authorities arrested a 32-year-old man in Arizona nearly four months after alleging killing his girlfriend in a Hastings hotel room and then trying to convince police that she strangled herself, according to authorities.

Kyle S. Williams, of Red Wing, was charged by warrant last month in Dakota County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of Kelly Jo M. Kocurek, 36, of Hastings.

Williams was arrested in Phoenix and is awaiting extradition to Minnesota, Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer announced Wednesday. Court records do not yet list an attorney for Williams. Maricopa County records show he was booked into jail on Aug. 26.

According to the criminal complaint:

On May 18, Williams called 911 from the Coratel Inn and Suites just off Hwy. 61 and ran out the front door screaming for officers to hurry.

Williams led officers to a second-floor room, where they saw a bloodied Kocurek on the floor, with cords that appeared to be cut next to her. Williams kept screaming that his girlfriend strangled herself.

Kocurek was taken by emergency responders to Regions Hospital, where remained in a coma until she died on May 23.

Questioned by police about the death, a hotel employee said he heard "boom, boom, boom, like people were wrestling or fighting," the complaint quoted him as saying.

Within 10 minutes, the employee continued, he heard a male voice yelling Kelly's name twice. Moments later, he said he saw Williams in the hall with blood on him.

Williams gave police various accounts of what occurred "but repeatedly told police the [Kocurek] strangled herself with a cord," the complaint read.

Someone who knew Kocurek, however, said she had limited use of one hand and needed help getting dressed and brushing her teeth.

An autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office said Kocurek died of asphyxia by strangulation and her injuries "were inconsistent self-inflicted injury," the complaint noted.

The autopsy also revealed numerous head injuries likely inflicted during one or more physical assaults. The injuries included bruising to her face, an ear and jaw fractures.

Kocurek was described in her online obituary as a "loving, generous, intelligent, fun-loving person." Her survivors includes two daughters, ages 19 and 11.

