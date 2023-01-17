Man arrested after armed bank robbery in St. Paul
Police arrested a man after an armed bank robbery Tuesday morning in St. Paul.
Officers were called at 9:20 a.m. to Huntington Bank on Suburban Avenue, off Ruth Street and Interstate 94, on a report of a robbery.
Police were told a man showed a gun and demanded money, which tellers handed over, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman.
The suspect ran away and Ernster said they took him into custody about half a mile away in the 2000 block of Wilson Avenue.
Police are investigating the robbery and its circumstances.
