Man arrested after armed confrontation outside Brewer Walmart

Aug. 28—A Scarborough man accused of standing off with police outside the Brewer Walmart on Friday has been arrested.

Patrick Mullen, 51, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and creating a standoff, according to the Brewer Police Department.

Police were called to the Walmart parking lot on Wilson Street about 4:05 p.m. for a disorderly call. While at the scene, they found that Mullen had numerous outstanding warrants.

Mullen became "agitated" and threatened to kill himself with a firearm, Brewer police said early Saturday morning.

Officers then cleared the area around Mullen and placed the Walmart on lockdown. The ensuing standoff, which drew assistance from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police and Bangor and Holden police departments, stretched well into the night, leaving customers sheltering in place in Walmart and closing nearby Ruby Tuesday's.

That came to an end about 12:55 a.m. when police arrested Mullen, who suffered a laceration on his arm during the arrest and was taken across the river to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to Brewer police.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was released.