Man arrested after armed robbery at ATM outside bank in Silverdale
Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at an ATM outside a Silverdale bank.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had withdrawn money from the ATM when the man held a gun to his head and demanded the money.
The man was arrested a short time later. A gun and money were found inside of the stolen car he was driving, the sheriff’s office said.
