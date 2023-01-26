Man arrested after armed robbery at ATM outside bank in Silverdale

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at an ATM outside a Silverdale bank.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had withdrawn money from the ATM when the man held a gun to his head and demanded the money.

The man was arrested a short time later. A gun and money were found inside of the stolen car he was driving, the sheriff’s office said.

