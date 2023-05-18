Man arrested for armed robbery on Blountstown Hwy., admits to 'several' robberies in Gadsden

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 46-year-old man on Tuesday for an armed robbery in west Tallahassee.

LCSO responded to an armed robbery call on Monday at a business in the 7900 block of Blountstown Highway. Deputies identified the suspect, who witnesses say "brandished a semi-automatic handgun" during the incident, according to an LCSO press release.

The next day, LCSO learned of another robbery that had occurred earlier in the day at a Gadsden County business. Witness description in that case matched the vehicle and male description of the Blountstown Highway suspect.

LCSO, in conjunction with the with Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, located the suspect at a residence of Geddie Road in Leon County. He was found with "numerous items of evidentiary value in his possession" including a .380 semi-automatic handgun, cash, and clothing worn during the armed robberies, according to LCSO.

The suspect admitted to the armed robbery on Blountstown Highway and several other armed robberies in Gadsden County, according to LCSO. He is charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces charges in Gadsden County.

Anyone with information about this case or other related incidents are asked to contact LCSO’s Violent Crimes Unit detectives at (850) 606-3300 or you can remain anonymous and contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 if the tip leads to a felony arrest, according to LCSO

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man arrested by LCSO for armed robbery on Blountstown Highway