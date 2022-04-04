Man arrested after armed robbery, leading police on pursuit through Elma

A 42-year-old Rochester man was arrested on Sunday after he pulled a gun on a clerk then led police on a chase through Elma.

Elma police say the man pulled a gun on a clerk at the 7-Eleven in Central Park sometime in the afternoon.

Officers reportedly saw the suspect traveling at speeds ranging from 60 to 100 miles per hour on eastbound Highway 12 at Schouweiler.

Initial attempts by police to stop the vehicle as it traveled through Elma were unsuccessful.

The suspect then began traveling in the wrong direction of Highway 12, driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Police stopped pursuing the vehicle until the suspect began driving in the correct lane.

Officers with the Elma and McCleary Police Departments continued the pursuit until the suspect was involved in a collision in McCleary at about 5:07 p.m.

The collision occurred at the intersection of South Third Street, Mox Chehalis and McCleary Road.

At this time, an Elma officer reportedly fired his gun.

As this incident is currently under investigation, Elma police say they will not share the circumstances leading up to the officer firing his weapon until a later date, but said no one was injured.

The scene and surrounding area were blocked off for several hours following the incident.

The suspect was arrested on charges of first-degree robbery and suspicion of several other charges, according to the Elma Police Department.

The Elma officer who fired his gun will be on administrative leave as the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office investigates the shooting.