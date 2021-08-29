Man arrested, arraigned in connection with Panther robbery

Aug. 29—PANTHER — The McDowell County Sheriff's Office has arrested and arraigned a man in connection with an attempted robbery of the Panther Cash and Carry store Saturday evening.

The man, Dakota Lee Shirley, age unavailable, entered the store Saturday evening just before 7:30 p.m., according to a release from the McDowell County Sheriff's Office. Shirley entered the store and entered the manager's office where he gained access to a money box and was approached by a clerk. Shirley brandished a knife and was later arrested by McDowell deputies.

Shirley has been charged with Robbery, Petit Larceny, Assault, Brandishing A Deadly Weapon, & Possession Of A Controlled Substance. He was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke, and bond was set at $54,000 cash only.

