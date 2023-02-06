Man arrested for arson after allegedly lighting Bellingham home on fire

A man was arrested Saturday, Feb. 4, after allegedly pouring fuel from a five-gallon gas can onto a north Bellingham residence, according to Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rodger Funk.

Kyran Mayshack, 30, was seen by someone in the area pouring and lighting gas on the backside of a residence in the 3900 block of Wynn Road near the Bellingham International Airport, Funk wrote in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

The neighbor put out the fire and called 911 after Mayshack left on a bicycle, according to Funk.

Deputies responded and arrested Mayshack after he was identified by a witness, Funk told The Herald. Mayshack was also arrested for a number of other outstanding warrants including vehicle prowling and third-degree theft, according to Whatcom County Jail booking data.

His bail was set at $250,000, according to the online booking information.