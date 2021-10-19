Man arrested on arson charges in connection with fires at Hacienda Lodge

Oct. 19—ASOTIN — A 61-year-old Clarkston man is behind bars at the Asotin County Jail for allegedly trying to burn down the Hacienda Lodge on Bridge Street twice last week.

Thomas L. Austin was arrested Saturday on first-degree arson charges. His bond was set at $50,000 on Monday, and he will be arraigned Nov. 1 in Asotin County Superior Court.

Austin, who told the judge he'll be hiring a private attorney, is accused of setting two fires at the motel. The Hacienda Lodge, owned by Parul Joshi, caught fire Wednesday and again Saturday.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, Joshi "expressed deep concern and fear" because someone had been actively trying to burn down the motel. Police say the fires were intentionally set on the south side of Bridge Street.

Court documents show an arrest warrant was previously issued to Austin for another first-degree arson case. He suffers from "extreme mental illness, which consists of belligerent, paranoid behavior," according to the affidavit. In previous encounters, police said Austin demonstrated erratic behavior that included random shouting and disorderly conduct.

During the investigation, Clarkston police found surveillance video that positively connects Austin to the two fires, according to a news release issued Monday. The motel was severely damaged, but no one was injured.

The first fire, which occurred about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, was located on the east end of the building near a storage shed. Four rooms and a shed were damaged, and several residents were relocated to another area of the Hacienda, according to the fire department.

The second fire, which was reported at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, started on the west end of the building, causing significant damage to the majority of the remaining structure. No occupants were living in that portion. In addition, a vehicle parked at the motel was damaged.

The Clarkston Fire Department was assisted by Asotin County, the cities of Asotin and Lewiston, and Clearwater Paper at the scene.

Prosecutor Ben Nichols will be handling the case on behalf of the state. First-degree arson is a Class A felony, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $50,000 fine. Austin will have the opportunity to enter his plea at his next court appearance.

