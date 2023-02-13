Man arrested on arson charges after stepfather critically injured in Miami County house fire

A Miami County man is behind bars and facing aggravated arson charges after deputies said he set his own house on fire and critically injured his stepfather, according to investigators.

Seth Zackary Ryan Johnson, 24, Laura, was arrested in Fairborn early Sunday morning in connection with the house fire that investigators have determined as arson, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the 100 block of East Pike Street Saturday just before midnight on a report of a house fire. First units on the scene reported the house was engulfed in flames.

Before the fire broke out, witnesses told investigators of hearing an explosion, Duchak said in a media release issued Monday afternoon.

The only person inside the house, identified as the suspect’s 58-year-old stepfather, was able to get out of the house on his own. However he was suffering from burns and smoke inhalation and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, Duchak said.

The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Miami County Sheriff’s detectives also responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The fire was determined to be arson during the initial investigation, according to a department spokesperson.

Investigators identified the suspect as Johnson, who also lived in the home, however he had already left the scene. Nearly four hours after the fire broke out, Johnson was located in his car by Fairborn police and was arrested, Duchak said.

Johnson was later arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail, where he remains booked. Detectives will bring Johnson back to Miami County and be housed in the county jail.

Anyone that has additional information concerning the arson is encouraged to contact Det. Steve Hickey at 937-440-6085 EXT. 3987 or email at hickey.stephen@miamicountyso.com. Those wishing to leave an anonymous tip can be made on the sheriff’s website.

Eight departments from Darke and Miami counties responded to extinguish the blaze including Lara, Union Twp., West Milton, Pleasant Hill, Ludlow Falls, Pitsburg, Arcanum, and Gettysburg.

This investigation is ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we learn more.