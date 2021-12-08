Man arrested for arson after Miami Co fire

Dec. 8—MIAMI COUNTY — A man is now under arrest after police say he intentionally set fire to another man's house in Miami County's Pipe Creek Township last weekend.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Miami County Prosecutor's Office, Nicholas S. Fogle, 34, is now facing a Level 4 felony charge of arson for his alleged role in the case.

The home's address was redacted in the affidavit, but authorities say Fogle and the property owner — who was not home when the fire broke out — knew each other.

During the course of the investigation into the incident, officials determined the fire was suspicious due to firewood from a pile in the garage being moved and placed next to the residence, court records noted, and fire investigators located a melted plastic fuel container in the wood as well.

The affidavit also indicates that shortly after the incident occurred, Fogle went into the Miami County Sheriff's Office and confessed to his role in the incident, telling investigators that he "wanted him (the homeowner) to hurt as much as he hurt when he was little," though the affidavit didn't elaborate as to what that statement meant.

Fogle also allegedly told police that he took wood from the pile and placed it near the southwest corner of the residence before he pushed a lawnmower into the wood to get it to burn, the affidavit noted.

Fogle said he then found a gas container in the garage and poured gasoline onto the firewood before further pushing a cardboard box into the dryer vent in an attempt to catch the structure on fire, court records indicated.

He then lit the wood and mower with his lighter and drove away from the scene, Fogle told police per the affidavit.

Fogle is being held at the Miami County Jail, and he has an initial hearing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Miami Circuit Court.