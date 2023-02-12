Man arrested for arson after setting apartment and himself on fire in West Seattle

A man was arrested after witnesses said he lit an apartment on fire Sunday morning in West Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to assist the Seattle Fire Department with an apartment fire in the 1700 block of Southwest Barton Street in the South Delridge neighborhood of Seattle.

As officers secured the scene while firefighters extinguished the fire, they spoke to witnesses who said they saw a man on his porch light an item on fire and then walk away.

The man was also seen setting fire to items inside before he himself caught on fire.

Medics provided aid to the 35-year-old man, who was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The apartment building sustained extensive damage, but there were no other reported injuries.

The man was later arrested for arson and will be booked into the King County Jail, once he is medically cleared.