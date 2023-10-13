Man arrested for arson tied to garage fire

Oct. 13—Albert Lea police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old Albert Lea man for his alleged involvement with the fire in a garage on Garfield Avenue last Friday night.

Kolten Lee Wright was arrested on charges of first-degree arson and criminal damage to property and is expected to be officially charged in Freeborn County District Court today.

Albert Lea police and Albert Lea Fire Rescue were dispatched at 8:33 p.m. Oct. 6 for a reported fire in the front of a garage near Hawthorne Elementary School at 819 Garfield Ave. The structure fire was quickly contained and extinguished and did not cause damage to the home. Damage was estimated at over $13,000.

According to police, the origin of the fire was determined to be suspicious.

Anyone with further information related to this ongoing investigation should contact the Albert Lea Police Department or Albert Lea Fire/Rescue.

Check back for more information after Wright's court appearance.