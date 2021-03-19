  • Oops!
Man arrested in assault on 2 Asian seniors in SF, police say

A man is under arrest for unprovoked attacks on two elderly Asian victims near Market Street in San Francisco Wednesday, police said.

- A man is under arrest for attacking two elderly Asian people near San Francisco's Market Street. Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Steven Jenkins. Witnesses say Jenkins was involved in another fight at UN Plaza about 30 minutes before the attacks.

The first attack was against an 83-year-old man. A security guard chased Jenkins away. And as Jenkins was running away, he attacked a 75-year-old woman. The guard was then able to catch Jenkins. Both victims were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be OK. Police are trying to figure out if the attacks were racially motivated.

