Man arrested for assault on 75-year-old

Dec. 15—THOMASVILLE — A Trinity man has been charged in connection with the Dec. 2 assault on a 75-year-old man after a traffic accident in Thomasville.

Brantley Walker Wray, 28, of Eagle Landing Drive, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with one count of felonious assault. He was released from the Davidson County Jail after posting $25,000 secured bond, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

The 75-year-old man was driving his 2006 Dodge pickup west on Unity Street toward Blair Street on the morning of Dec. 2 when he slowed down because of two vehicles stopped in his lane. A silver Nissan Juke with dark-tinted windows then rear-ended the pickup, according to police.

The man got out of the pickup to survey the damage when another man got out of an SUV and hit him in the face, knocking him to the ground, and then kicked him in the face. The man then drove off.

The 75-year-old man was treated at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center for serious facial injuries and was released, according to police.

After releasing surveillance footage of the vehicles involved in the assault, detectives received tips from the community that led them to Wray.

The assault wasn't pre-planned, Thomasville Police Department Capt. Brad Saintsing told The High Point Enterprise.