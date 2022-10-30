Man arrested for assault of city bus driver

Oct. 29—ALBANY — An Albany man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after trying to stab a city bus driver.

In a news release, the Albany Police Department said they were called to the 600 block of Radium Springs Road on Oct. 18, where Tangia Mallard told officers that a male attempted to stab her while she was waiting for individuals to ride the city bus.

Mallard said that the suspect, who was identified as Tyreque Camp, came to the door of the bus and did not say anything. When he entered the bus, instead of sitting down, Camp brandished a serrated knife and attempted to stab Mallard. After Camp failed in his attempts to stab the driver, he left the bus.

Camp was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.