Man arrested on assault, DUI charges

Dec. 31—Police say a 48-year-old man spiraled into an apparent drunken road rage after midnight Tuesday, tailgating another man's vehicle and pistol whipping him when he pulled into the parking lot of an all-night diner on U.S. 17.

For his part, the victim got back inside his vehicle and followed the suspect's pickup truck as he drove away from the Denny's parking lot at 2990 U.S. 17, according to a police report.

With information from the victim, a Glynn County police officer stopped the suspect at around 12:26 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 82. Police said they found a loaded handgun in the driver's side floorboard of the truck.

After exiting the vehicle, police said the man "had trouble standing on his feet, while also having the smell of alcoholic beverages coming from him and having a slurred speech," according to the report.

Jonathan Elliott was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and DUI, police said. Elliott remained Friday in the Glynn County Detention Center, jail records show.

While being assaulted, the victim managed to call 911 to alert police of the situation.

The incident started when Elliott allegedly pulled up behind the victim on U.S. 17 and began driving aggressively. The victim told police he "noticed Mr. Elliott's pickup truck following too close to him, speeding up and then stopping suddenly," the police report said.

The man pulled into the Denny's parking lot and parked, after which he "heard a loud bang coming from the back (of his vehicle) as if someone had hit it," the report said. The man told police Elliott approached the driver's side door, "cursing and yelling at him."

After the victim stepped from his vehicle, he alleged Elliott reached under his shirt and was pointing something at him. He alleged that Elliott revealed a handgun.

All the while, the victim spoke with 911 dispatchers, the police report said. The man said to Elliott, "So, you gonna shoot me," according to the report.

At that point, the man alleged that Elliott hit him in the face with the butt of the pistol. Elliott allegedly got back into his truck and drove away, at which point the victim followed while giving dispatchers a description of the truck to relay to police, the report said.

Police noted that the victim "did have swelling and bruising on the right side of his face," the report said.

In addition to the handgun in the truck's floorboard, police said they also found an ammo magazine in Elliott's pants.