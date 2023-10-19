Man arrested after assault at freshman football game at West Holmes High School

MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Tuscarawas County man was arrested on charges of assault and fleeing the scene of an accident on Thursday, Oct. 12, after a freshman football game at West Holmes High School.

Holmes County Sheriff Tim Zimmerly reported a 46-year-old New Philadelphia man was arrested while coming into the village of Millersburg after fleeing the scene at the high school football stadium.

The incident was reported about 6:51 p.m., and the arrest took place at around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The man was taken to the Holmes County Jail and booked on charges of assault and leaving the scene of an accident. He was arraigned on Friday, Oct. 13, and was released on $50,000 cash/surety bond.

Sheriff Zimmerly reports that an investigation by deputies at the scene determined the man was on the home side of the stadium during the game and struck two adult males in the stands, causing visible injuries to both.

He then went to his car, a silver 2010 Honda Civic and attempted to flee the scene, while doing so he struck an adult pedestrian that was attempting to keep him from leaving. Minor injuries to the adult were noted, and treatment was refused at the scene.

Victims in this incident included a 72-year-old Millersburg man who sustained injuries to his face and was transported to Pomerene Hospital by family, as well as a 52-year-old Millersburg man who sustained injuries to his face and declined treatment at the scene, A 35-year-old Glenmont man sustained injuries to his leg and declined treatment at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Man arrested after assault at freshman football game at West Holmes HS