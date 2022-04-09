Man arrested after assault in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood

Pittsburgh police said they arrested a man in connection with an assault in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood on Friday.

Police responded to the call in the 5000 block of Gloster Street around 9:20 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, a woman stated that a man she knew had attacked her. Police saw her injuries while EMS evaluated her and two juveniles at the scene.

The three are listed in stable condition.

Police said the man at the scene was arrested and charges are pending.

