Man arrested after assault and robbery of Smokey Point coffee stand

A man was arrested after assaulting a barista and robbing a Smokey Point coffee stand Monday morning, according to the Marysville Police Department.

At about 8:30 a.m. Monday, a man forced his way into the Smokey Point coffee stand, where he assaulted a barista and demanded money.

After the man got the cash, he fled from officers with a K-9 unit in pursuit.

Marysville police were able to identify the man, as he had recently been booked into jail.

After three hours of searching, the man was spotted and taken into custody for robbery and burglary.

The barista did not require medical attention.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no need for widespread concern for safety at local coffee stands.