Man arrested for assault, strangulation, imprisonment warrant

Jul. 24—Brandon Newcomb, 34, Richmond, was charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault with a minor injury, second-degree strangulation, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment after being arrested on a warrant by Richmond Police Department on Wednesday.

According to the warrant, on June 8, an officer responded to North 3rd Street in Richmond in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the victim who allegedly told the officer, Newcomb, allegedly became jealous and was accusing the victim of sneaking men in through the window to sleep with her.

A verbal argument ensued, and Newcomb allegedly became violent. The victim told the officer Newcomb slapped her in the face seven or eight times which caused redness and pain in her chin.

The victim told police she was trying to get to the door to leave when Newcomb came up from behind her and put his arm around her neck, strangling her and cutting off her airflow.

The warrant states, the victim did not lose consciousness during this time but told the police she could not breathe. The officer noted the strangulation left redness around her neck area.

Newcomb was arrested and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

* Jennifer Farthing, 44, Richmond, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, obscuring the identity of a machine $10,000 or more, and second-degree forgery.

* Tammy Poynter, 43, Richmond, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/second offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

* Dale Wilder, 63, Richmond, first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than two grams of methamphetamine/first offense), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams of cocaine/first offense), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than ten grabs of drug unspecified/first offense), and first offense trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, operating on a suspended or a revoked operating license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, and failure to or improper signal.

* Jonathan Ball, 30, Richmond, no tail lamps, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), and possession of marijuana.

* Roger Million, 31, Richmond, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense or greater (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and illegal possession of a legend drug.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.