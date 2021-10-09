Man arrested after assaulting homeowners with baseball bat

Oct. 9—A Marysville man allegedly approached different residences in the area of Second Street, Yuba City, on Wednesday demanding entry to look for a female acquaintance.

Nicholas Hawkins, 38, was arrested after he allegedly forced his way into two residences by assaulting the homeowners with a baseball bat. Hawkins also vandalized one residence by breaking windows with the bat, according to a Yuba City Police Department news release.

At around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, YCPD officers responded to the 100 block of Second Street for a call of an assault with a deadly weapon. Sutter County Sheriff's Office deputies were in the area prior to YCPD arriving. SCSO located and detained Hawkins.

According to the release, the homeowners who were assaulted suffered minor injuries. Hawkins was booked into Sutter County Jail and remained in custody as of Friday.

On Friday, the Sutter County District Attorney's Office filed felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, and misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing an officer, vandalism, and battery.