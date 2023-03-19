Man arrested after assaulting a Lake City Police officer

On March 19, at 5:50 a.m., Lake City Police Department responded to a serious incident on Southwest Windsong Circle.

The crime required an investigator from the Criminal Investigations Division.

According to the news release, the investigator was interviewing the suspect involved and the suspect pushed the investigator in the chest and fled on foot.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded and caught the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Quinton Tyrell Bryson and was later revealed that there was an active warrant from Miami Dade County for 1st degree attempted murder and a violation of probation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘He didn’t get to see 14:’ Family of Prince Holland celebrates his memory on day of 14th birthday

Read: JSO: Woman shot in the head during relationship dispute in Duclay Forest area

Read: Recall alert Honda recalling more than 440K cars over seat belt latching issue

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.