Man arrested for assaulting relatives, driving drunk pleads not guilty to multiple charges

Aug. 18—A Kalispell man accused of assaulting relatives after they confronted him about his drinking in late July pleaded not guilty to multiple charges stemming from the failed intervention on Aug. 11.

Donald Douglas Houtonen, 35, was arraigned before Judge Heidi Ulbricht in Flathead County District Court on Aug. 11. He faces felony charges of driving under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense, and strangulation of a partner or family member as well as misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Kalispell Police officers arrested Houtonen after allegedly finding him driving down First Avenue West on July 29 about an hour after the alleged assault. Smelling the odor of alcohol on him, officers asked him to undergo a field sobriety test, court documents said.

Houtonen, who allegedly showed signs of impairment, refused a breath test and instructed officers to take him into custody, court documents said.

Authorities were on the lookout for Houtonen when they came across him, having responded to a report of an assault at a Meadow Vista Loop home earlier in the day, according to court documents. The alleged victims had told officers that they confronted Houtonen when he arrived at the home appearing drunk.

The impromptu intervention allegedly angered Houtonen, who reportedly challenged the two. They soon began grappling, according to court documents. After leaving one with "fresh injuries to the head," according to court documents, Houtonen fled.

At last week's arraignment, Ulbricht accepted Houtonen's plea and set his pretrial conference for Nov. 30.

With his bail set at $75,000, Houtonen secured a commercial bond on Aug. 2. Under the conditions of his release, he must avoid alcohol and establishments that serve alcohol as well as participate in a sobriety program. Prosecutors also asked, in a motion, that he be barred from contacting the victims and witnesses in the case. Ulbricht added the restriction in an order dated Aug. 5.

Story continues

The strangulation charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault is punishable by between 72 hours and a year in the county jail and a fine of between $300 and $1,000.

Driving under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense, carries a penalty of between 13 months and two years with the state Department of Corrections for placement in either a correctional facility or residential treatment program. It also comes with a consecutive suspended sentence of five years and a fine of between $5,000 and $10,000.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.