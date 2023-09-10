Man arrested after assaulting vendor, trying to steal beer at Acrisure Stadium

A Glenshaw man is facing charges after police say he punched a vendor at Acrisure Stadium and tried to steal beer.

The assault happened while Pitt was playing Cincinnati on Saturday.

Court documents say Ryan McKinley, 22, was stopped by a vendor when he tried to walk away with four beers without paying.

McKinley then allegedly shoved the vendor up against a cooler and then knocked him to the ground. Once the vendor was knocked on the ground McKinley punched him twice in the back of the head.

Police say two witnesses were able to confirm the vendor’s claims when he told them what happened.

McKinley faces simple assault and robbery charges.

