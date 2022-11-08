Man arrested for assaulting woman with knife after 6-hour standoff, Fayette deputies say

Deputies arrested a man after a six-hour SWAT standoff in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday at 7:55 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic dispute call in Kenwood Landing Mobile Home Park involving a man and a woman.

When they got to the scene, they spoke with the woman outside of the home who said she got into an argument with her boyfriend about her daughter.

During the dispute, she told deputies that her boyfriend, Christopher Anthony Smith, 27, assaulted her with a knife.

As deputies were talking with her outside, Smith came out of the front door with a knife, cutting himself and making threats of suicide.

He then went back into the home and barricaded himself inside.

Fayette County SWAT was deployed. Smith was taken into custody and taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital to be treated.

Deputies said Smith was released from medical treatment later that same day and taken to the Fayette County Jail.

Deputies said he has been charged with aggravated assault and child molestation. The report from FCSO did not go into detail or clarify if Smith’s charges involved the woman’s daughter.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Fayette County Jail for Smith’s booking photo.

