Man arrested after assaulting woman with knife in Woonsocket store

Aug. 9—WOONSOCKET, S.D. — Joshua Woldt, 41 of Sioux Falls, was arrested after he reportedly assaulted a woman with a knife in a convenience store in Woonsocket on Wednesday August 3.

The victim, of Sioux Falls, called authorities from the Express 2, reporting the man had "flashed a knife and then walked away."

In a press release, the Sanborn County Sheriff's office says initial units responded within 4 minutes. Woldt was contained in a shelter belt, drainage and bean field area. The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 4:35 p.m.

No injuries were reported during the incident. Both the victim and Woldt had outstanding felony warrants and they were taken into custody.

Woldt is being charged with aggravated assault, eluding and intentional damage to property. The suspect was also charged with alleged grand theft earlier this year.

The Sanborn County Sheriff's Office released information on the arrest Tuesday, Aug. 9.